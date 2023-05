Monday, 30 May 2023

Financial pundits believe that market activity will increase now that the results of the Turkish Presidential elections have been announced, Kibris Postasi reports.

This morning the euro was trading at 22.60 TL, sterling at 25.95 TL and the dollar at 21.10 TL.

Incumbent Turkish President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential elections with 52.16% of the vote, while his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu came second with 47.84 % of the votes.

Kibris Postasi