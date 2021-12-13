The exchange rate of the Turkish Lira against Sterling rose to 19.20 this morning, USD/14.55 and the Euro/TL is 16.40, BRT reported.

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) will announce its critical decision on Thursday, December 16. It previously stated that there was little room left for a cut in interest rate in December.

Global central banks, especially the CBRT, will be the focus of the markets this week. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Fed will announce their interest rate decisions this week. In addition to the interest rate decision, the process of reduction in asset purchases will also be carefully monitored.

BRTK