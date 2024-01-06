President of the Thalassaemia Association Çiğdem Beşevlerli, has said that stocks at the Blood Bank are about to run out, Kibris Postasi reports.

Beşevlerli, who works in the Blood Donor Recruitment Unit for Thalassaemia Patients, told Kibris Postasi that many patients, thalassaemia patients in particular, need blood.

She said that thalassaemia patients need to have regular blood transfusions as part of their treatment adding, “Therefore, the decrease in blood stocks creates a separate problem for thalassaemia patients”.

Stock levels at the Blood Bank tend to fall two to three times a year, Beşevlerli said. “Blood donation occurs less frequently during Ramadan, summer months and the New Year period“, she said.

Beşevlerli stated that there is a constant need for blood due to the increase in accidents and surgeries and said, “Many of our patients are waiting for blood. That’s why I asked for support from some institutions and organisations“, she said.

“Blood donation is an event that requires volunteering and awareness. I want to call everyone from here. They should come to the Blood Bank and donate blood”, she said.

Beşevlerli noted that men can donate blood every three months and women can donate blood every four months and said, “You can save a person’s life by spending half an hour and donating blood. Saving a person’s life is the best feeling in the world“.

How to Donate Blood

Citizens who want to donate blood can call the Blood Donor Recruitment Unit for Thalassaemia Patients’ hotline at 0548 8970707. The Blood Bank also accepts blood donations 7 days a week from 8:00 in the morning until 21:00 in the evening.

