A statue buried in a barn in Ulukışla, on Monday was identified as a “goddess.” The discovery of the ancient artefact led to four arrests, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a statement made by the Directorate of Ancient Works and Museums, experts determined that the statue is a sculpture of a goddess dating back to the Late Archaic period, around 600-480 BC.

The statue was unearthed three days ago in a barn during a police operation in Ulukışla in the district of Famagusta, and two individuals were arrested. In the police investigation of the incident, two more individuals were arrested, bringing the total number of detainees to four.

