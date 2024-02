The Met Office has warned of storm force winds blowing from the north and east direction in sea areas Taurus and Crusade will continue until 15.00 today.

A Met Office statement said that: “It is expected that the wind, which is blowing at force ‘8’ and a ‘storm’ from the north and east in the Taurus and Crusade seas of our region, will reduce its effect and continue at force ‘7’ and ‘storm-like’ conditions throughout the period“.

Kibris Postasi