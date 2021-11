The Met Office has warned that winds will blow at storm force intermittently this morning, Kibris Postasi reported.

Winds will blow from the north and east blowing at between 39-49 km per hour and occasionally at storm force between 62-74 km per hour.

Otherwise the skies will be clear or partly cloudy.

Temperatures will be between 5 to 8 degrees warmer than the seasonal norm. Inland temperatures will be 29-30 C and 24-26 C on the coast.

