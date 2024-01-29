The Met Office has issued a storm warning effective from 12:00 on Tuesday, January 30, until Wednesday, January 31, Kibris Postasi reports.

A statement by the Met Office said that heavy rainfall and winds are forecast particularly in the northern regions.

Winds are expected to blow strong (39-49 km/h) and occasionally at storm force (62-74 km/h).

The Met Office has advised the authorities and citizens for caution against floods, hail, lightning strikes, roofs blown off, tree fall and similar hazards.

