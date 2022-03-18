Friday, 18 March, 2022.

A cold front will bring stormy weather over the weekend with snow forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, BRT reported.

According to the Met Office, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and frosty in the mornings. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with occasional showers, mountainous areas will have sleet and snow. Thursday will be partly cloudy with showers, Friday will be slightly cloudy.

The highest temperatures will usually be around 10-13 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will be moderately strong, from the north, at times strong. On Saturday and Sunday, winds will be strong and stormy at times.

BRTK