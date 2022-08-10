Wednesday, 10 August, 2022

President of the Cyprus Turkish Public Officials Union (KTAMS), Güven Bengihan, said that if there is no response to the demands and suggestions regarding the Law Regulating the Monthly (Salary-Wage) and Other Allowances of Public Employees, there would be wild-cat strikes, BRT reported.

Bengihan, in a written statement on behalf of 18 unions, noted that as of today, there has been no response to their meeting with the Ministry of Finance officials about the law and their demands on this issue.

The union leader warned that the unions would begin protest actions on Monday if there was no response to their demands and suggestions about the law or an invitation to meet with government officials by the end of business on Friday. He emphasised that the government would be responsible for this outcome.

The unions that signed the joint statement are as follows:

KTAMS, KAMUSEN, KAMU-İŞ, KTÖS, KTOEÖS, TÜRK-SEN, DEV-İŞ, HÜR-İŞ, BES, KOOP-SEN, GÜÇ-SEN, VERGİ-SEN, TIP-İŞ, MALİYE-SEN, DÜ-SEN , EMU BI-SEN, PRESS YOU, AGES

BRT /TAK