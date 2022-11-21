LGC News logo

Strike in Two Medical Departments Today

Monday, 21 November 2022 

Services by the Cyprus Turkish Physicians Union (TIP-İŞ) and Cyprus Turkish Nurses and Midwives Union (KTHES), Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Anaesthesia and Resuscitation departments, except for emergency procedures, have been suspended as of today.

The unions issued a joint statement on Friday which said the following:

Regarding the relocation of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Clinic to the Emergency Hospital and with it the division of Anaesthesia and Resuscitation services into two, it was noted that the services will be stopped on the grounds of “providing services in both Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu Hospital and Emergency Hospital buildings“.

The statement went on to say that the Ministry of Health was warned on October 28 that if this decision is taken, all other services in both departments will be stopped, except for the emergency services, without any second warning.

