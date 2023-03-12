Sunday, 12 March 2023

A Turkish Airlines’ (THY) plane landing after a flight between Ankara-Erzurum, was taken in for maintenance because of engine friction which occurred during landing, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a statement made by the THY Press Office, THY flight number TK 7072 experienced engine friction due to strong cross winds when landing at the airport.

After landing, the passengers disembarked from the plane without any problems, and the plane was taken in for maintenance.

The return flight was cancelled as a safety measure.

Kibris Postasi