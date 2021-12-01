Rainfall is predicted to be below seasonal norms in the period up to 20 December following which, rainfall is expected to increase to seasonal norms, Director of the Met Office Raif İlker has said, Kibris Postasi reported.

He said that winds will continue to blow strong from the north and west, storm force at times.

Buran told the TAK news agency that there is a storm force 8 at sea and it is expected to continue on into the evening.

Air temperatures, currently, are average for the season, he added.

