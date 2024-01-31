The first heavy rainfall of the year caused damage and disruption yesterday, Yeniduzen reports.

In some regions there were landslides, traffic was disrupted, and more rain is forecast to fall today.

Municipal teams continue the work of clearing the debris caused by storms and flooding in many regions.

The Met Office said that the rainy weather will continue throughout the day today and that the temperature will rise to 14-15 C tomorrow when rainfall will subside.

The Met Office also warned of stormy winds at sea today and warned citizens to take care.

Yesterday, a Turkish Airlines plane was unable to land at Ercan Airport because of flooding.

Yeniduzen