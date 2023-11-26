Sunday, 26 November 2023

Strong winds caused damage last night in Kyrenia, uprooting trees and blowing down fences, Yeniduzen reports.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul stated that the damage was repaired with the intervention of municipal teams and announced that the ALO 185 was open for any damage reports.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for today.

Heavy rains are expected today while southwesterly winds will blow at 40 mph from 6pm tonight and will increase to 50 mph by 1am on Monday morning reducing to 40 mph by 5 am.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Monday.

Yeniduzen