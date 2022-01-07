A low pressure system will bring cooler weather with some rain from tomorrow, Saturday, 8 January, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the Met Office forecast for the period covering 8-14 January, Saturday will be partly cloudy with occasional light showers, Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy with rain and occasional thunderstorms.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the skies will be partly cloudy with showers and Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy.

The temperature is expected to hover around 18 – 21 ºC inland and on the coast, falling to around 14 – 17 ºC next week.

Winds will blow moderate from the south and east in the next couple of days and then from the south and west, strong in some regions. On Sunday, winds will be strong and near gale force at times.

