Saturday, 5 March, 2022.

A university student involved in a road traffic accident was found to have drugs in his system following a blood test.

Habibullah Sanusı Abdulrazaq (23) was arrested after his blood test revealed that he had taken cannabis.

On February 19, he was driving at speed and without due care on the North Nicosia Ring Road when his car struck a barrier, overturned and then caught fire.

At court, he was banned from travelling abroad, ordered to sign in at his nearest police station once a week and signed a personal bail bond worth 50,000 TL pending trial.

Yeniduzen