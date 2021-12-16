A 12th grade student was injured when a section of ceiling fell into a classroom at Namık Kemal High School in Famagusta today, Kibris Postasi reported.

Fortunately the student was only slightly hurt but was conveyed by ambulance to hospital as a precaution. No one else was hurt in the accident. However, parents reacted with great alarm at the incident.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers’ Union Ozan Elmalı, told Kibris Postasi that “We are lucky that there was no loss of life”.

Routine checks should be carried out at schools before the start of the next semester, Elmalı stated. He said, “There is a need to invest in this school, which provides education in classes of 45 people“.

Elmalı said that a budget should be allocated for schools. Education has been neglected for a long time in North Cyprus, he said, noting that this will seriously affect society in the future.

