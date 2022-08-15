Monday, 15 August, 2022

Greek Cypriot students and those on low wages working in the south prefer to rent in North Cyprus because the cost of living in the north is much cheaper for those being paid in euros, Yeniduzen reported.

According to an article published in Greek Cypriot daily Politis, 2-3 bedroom apartments are being built, with rentals at around 250 euros for a two-bedroom apartment. These are attracting Greek Cypriot students and other young people, many of whom are being drawn to Famagusta, the article said.

Many employees working in hotels in the south of Famagusta prefer to rent apartments in the Famagusta region. They commute daily via the Derinya and Akyar border crossings to work.

Students renting in the north, cross to the south via the Kermiya (Metehan) and Lokmaci border checkpoints to go to their universities.

Rentals in south Cyprus begin at 500 euros, consequently, students and those earning less than 1,000 euros are heading north. The other attractions are the comparative cheapness of fuel and food.

