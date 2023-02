Thursday, 9 February 2023

The body of a Turkish Cypriot student trapped in the wreckage of the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman has been recovered, Yeniduzen reports.

He was named as Doruk Akin aged 13.

Yesterday, it was reported that the bodies of trainer Pamir Kouklu and Assistant Manage Ibrahim Yakula were found in the rubble of the hotel.

Yeniduzen