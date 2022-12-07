Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Students at Nicosia High School (LTL) have refused to attend school until classrooms are cleaned, Kibris Postasi reports.

A long-running strike held by janitors who want job security and the right to join a union, has meant that there are hygiene problems at schools.

The school’s management and unions are currently holding a meeting to try and resolve the problem.

Head of LTL Parent-Teacher Association, Hatice Korukoğlu, called on the Ministry of National Education to employ permanent janitors for the school. Korukoğlu said, “We will take all kinds of actions, including not sending children to school“.

Kibris Postasi