Tuesday, 5 September 2023

The “Public Servants (Amendment) Bill”, which has increased summer weekly working hours in public workplaces from 35 to 39 hours per week is expected to come into effect on 18 September, Yeniduzen reports.

The general justification of the amendment is that the public has been unable to access adequate service due to the short weekly working hours of public servants and early closing of public offices particularly during the summer.

The bill which has recently been passed by the Assembly stipulates that on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, public sector office hours will be between 8am – 3.30pm. On Thursdays, office hours are from 8am – 12.30pm reopening from 1pm until 5.30pm.

Yeniduzen