A written statement was issued by the Board of Directors of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Suppliers Association (TUTDER), pointing out the multiple issues regarding the supply of raw materials in the world markets and also blaming governments, past and present for their inefficiency and ignoring the frequent warnings regarding supply issues that TUTDER had given, Kibris Postasi reported.

In the statement made by TUTDER, “The resulting high cost; While difficulties and increases in transportation and container prices negatively affect trade in all countries, increasing prices and lack of products, the effect on island nations is much worse.

The statement continued, “We suppliers, who have made an extraordinary effort to keep their supply chains together since the beginning of the pandemic, have been warning our managers about adverse conditions for a long time.

“ However, the field of politics in our country does not follow any developments in the world, nor does it follow the course of world trade, so it does not take or even recommend any measures.

“In addition to the global problems, the position of the Turkish Lira against the foreign currency is a problem specific to our country, affecting all areas of life more negatively.

“However, we have doubts that those who govern us are now following all these developments, let alone wanting to hear solutions.

“Meanwhile our country and our people are at risk of great economic difficulties and high costs in the near future; While the negative social effects of all these can cause bad results; It becomes impossible to work and do business in this environment where those who govern us do not give any hope, let alone try to solve the problems, to take measures to mitigate their effects.

“Having ignored the suggestions we have made over and over for years in order to reduce prices in the market and support the purchasing power of the people; We, the Suppliers, who are tired of explaining the issues to the relevant Minister who takes office, have decided to launch a campaign to inform our people about the reasons for the high cost in our country.

We will not allow information pollution about the difficult days that await us to spread. The real reason for the high cost of living in our country is the irresponsibility, indifference, and lack of knowledge, skills and competence of the state apparatus. There is no justification for making either business people or consumers pay for this”.

