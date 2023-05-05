Friday, 5 May 2023

The Ministry of Health has said that 13 different types of drugs have been requested and are expected to arrive, Kibris Postasi reports.

The drugs referred to are as follows: systemic antiviral drugs, systemic antibiotics, anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic drugs, antidotes, coronary drugs, expectorants, painkillers and antipyretic drugs, drugs used in the treatment of psoriasis, central nervous system and systemic antiviral drugs.

The country has been plagued by a shortage of various prescription drugs for over one year.

Kibris Postasi