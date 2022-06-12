Sunday, 12 June 2022

The Social Existence Platform has announced that it will support the action to be taken by the Journalists’ Union in front of Parliament on Monday, Yeniduzen reported.

The Journalists Unions is protesting against proposed amendments to laws which will impact freedom of thought and expression.

A written statement read as follows: “On behalf of the Social Existence Platform, our unions, KTAMS, Dev-İş, Kamu-İş, Basın-Sen and Bay-Sen have organised at their workplaces (TAK, BRT, Yenidüzen and Sim TV) on Monday, 13 June between 10:00-1200 hours. We have decided to support the action of the Journalists’ Union against freedom of thought and expression”.

In the statement, a call was made to all union members to support the demonstration to be held in front of the Assembly.

Yeniduzen