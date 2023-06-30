Friday, 30 June 2023

The Israeli Ministry of Justice has banned Israeli citizens having children by surrogate mothers in North Cyprus, Yeniduzen writes citing a report by Greek Cypriot daily Haravgi.

This is on the grounds that surrogate mothers in North Cyprus are often believed to be victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation before and during pregnancy.

Reportedly, seeking surrogate mothers is a common practice by same-sex couples.

The report says that the same ban has been issued for Albania and Kenya.

Local authorities in North Cyprus have not commented on the ban as yet.

Yeniduzen