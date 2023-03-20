Monday, 20 March 2023

A study financed by the EU has shown that 57.3 percent of young people interviewed in North Cyprus are considering emigrating, Yeniduzen reports.

The study entitled “Are We Helpless?” organised by Statica and prepared by the Grow Civic Programme, interviewed 302 young people aged between 18-30 to test the current mood of young people living in North Cyprus.

Interviewed about their thoughts on the current economic, social and political situation, they were asked about their confidence in the state system.

It was found that 57.3 percent were inclined towards emigration, most of those were driven by financial concerns.

Additionally, 44 percent of those interviewed feared that they would fail in the future, 45.70 percent said that they were afraid that the situation would get worse, while 42.10 percent of them stated that they were afraid of being unable to overcome their difficulties in the future.

Over Half Those Interviewed Feel Helpless

It was reported that 62.90 percent of the participants stated that they were afraid that economic and political changes would threaten their future, while 55.30 percent stated that they felt helpless due to economic conditions.

However, when asked if the state was run on democratic, free and merit-based lines, would they consider staying even if the economic conditions were worse, the overall response was that they were likely to remain in the country.

Yeniduzen