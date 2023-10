Monday, 9 October 2023

Two doctors and three pharmacists who were arrested in connection with the investigation into prescription fraud, appeared in court again today, Yeniduzen reports.

Doctor ST and his parents, pharmacists Ö.T. , ET and the last person to be arrested within the scope of the investigation, Dr. Ö.B. and pharmacist MF are in court again today.

On Friday, the suspects were brought to court where an additional three-day detention order was issued.

Yeniduzen