Thursday, 21 September 2023

Three men charged with the murder of Kyrenia casino owner Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in Çatalköy on 8 February, 2022, appeared before Kyrenia Criminal Court, Kibris Postasi reports.

The defendants Ömer Tunç, Veysel Sare and Musa Çiçek, who were accused of 17 separate crimes in court, have denied all the charges.

The case was postponed to October 5, 2023 for hearings. Meanwhile, the case of Falyalı assassination suspects Veysel Sare and Musa Çiçek, who were brought before the judge on the charge of entering the country illegally, was postponed to September 26, 2023.

Kibris Postasi