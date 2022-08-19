Friday, 19 August, 2022

Crossing the border between north and south Cyprus has become increasingly tortuous, Yeniduzen reported.

The depreciation of the Turkish Lira has tempted large numbers of Greek Cypriots shoppers from the south to cross into the TRNC, where the cost of goods and fuel are cheaper, and benefits those who are paid in Euros.

Consequently, there are long tail-backs on both sides of the border checkpoints.

Tradespeople and those in the tourism sector have complained about the delays.

Yeniduzen points out that when Prime Minister Ünal Üstel visited the border checkpoints he promised that movement between north and south would be made easier. However, little has been done to ease the situation.

Citizens and members of the business community say “open the gates, facilitate the crossing process, remove the barricades“. Meanwhile, Immigration personnel have requested more staff.

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s official data, there were 3,504,088 crossings from the south to the north in the period from January-July.

At the same time, the number of Turkish Cypriots crossing to the south was recorded as 993,794.

Yeniduzen