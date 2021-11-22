“It is inevitable that the transition to the Euro will be discussed and that a way will be found with the support of experts“, CTP deputy Fikri Toros said in his address to parliament, Yeniduzen reported.

Referring to the devaluation of the Turkish Lira, Toros said, “We import inflation with a knock on effect“, adding that there was no economic programme in place due to a lack of leadership.

Toros noted that domestic borrowing was used to finance the budget deficits, but the limits had been reached because of a lack of rational spending.

Stating that the budget phenomenon is not just a lesson about numbers, Toros stated that economic activity must be revived and unemployment should be prevented, and that areas such as health and tourism should be revamped

Our people have become impoverished. In the new period, grants must be given to the tradesmen“, said Toros, adding, “Effective actions against informality, deep-rooted reforms for incentives, and uninterrupted financial support are essential“.

