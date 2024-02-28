Discussions regarding plans to implement the installation of a bi-communal solar power plant, were reported to have begun under the chairmanship of the European Commission, Yeniduzen reports.

The results of the pre-feasibility study supported by the European Union (EU) for the installation of the first plant on the island were discussed in a meeting led by Mario Nava, the Director-General of Structural Reform Support of the European Commission, with representatives from both communities.

According to the statement from the European Commission, Director-General Nava, in his speech at the meeting, pointed out the significant potential of the project. He emphasised that the project could bring the two communities closer, promote further collaboration in energy, and contribute to achieving the EU’s “Green Deal” goals.

Nava said, “This project coincides with a period in which the new United Nations representative is seeking a common ground between the two communities. Therefore, I encourage the communities to reach an agreement on all details as soon as possible for the project to move to the next stage“.

Planned Solar Power Plant in The Buffer Zone

The pre-feasibility study, financed under the aid programme provided by the EU to the Turkish Cypriot community and carried out in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, envisions the establishment of a 36 MW capacity solar power plant in the buffer zone. This plant will use photovoltaic technology with batteries capable of three hours of storage.

It was noted that the storage facility enabling the utilisation of solar energy even when sunlight is not available would promote the widespread adoption of this technology. If agreed upon by both communities, it is believed that this storage facility would be a significant confidence-building measure.

The statement also mentioned that once an agreement is reached on the roadmap, the Commission is ready to prepare and initiate an international tender for the design and construction of the solar power plant.

Yeniduzen