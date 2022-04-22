Friday, 22 April 2022

President Ersin Tatar has accepted the coalition government’s resignation and is meeting again with the party leaders represented in the Assembly with the aim of forming a new government, Kibris Postasi reported.

Tatar will first meet with the CTP delegation and then with the UBP delegation.

Yesterday, President Tatar met with the Rebirth Party (YDP) and then the leaders and delegations of the People’s Party (HP) and Democrat Party (DP).

Problems arose when Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu demanded that President Tatar agree to dismiss Minister of Finance Atun Suat or accept the government’s resignation. Sucuoglu indicated that there had been issues of party discipline. However, after consideration, President Tatar accepted the resignation of the current coalition government. The government will continue to function until a replacement is found.

Kibris Postasi