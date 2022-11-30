Wednesday, 30 November 2022

President Ersin Tatar and President Nicos Anastasiades will meet socially when they both attend the UN’s end of year reception at the Ledra Palace on 7 December, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to Greek Cypriot daily Haravgi, diplomats and members of non-governmental organisations from both Cypriot communities will also attend.

A total of between 100-150 people have been invited to the reception, the newspaper wrote, adding that the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Cyprus and UNFICYP Head of Mission, Colin Stewart, and other UN officials will be present.

The newspaper noted that this reception was non-political and that there was nothing to indicate that the Cyprus negotiations might resume anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Phileleftheros claimed that Tatar and Anastasiades would have the opportunity to meet after nearly eight months and that the atmosphere between them is expected to be rather cool.

The newspaper goes on to claim that the meeting of the two Cypriot community leaders will be held in the shadow of “complete stagnation in the Cyprus issue, provocative statements and also Turkish actions in the fenced-off town of Maraş“.

Kibris Postasi