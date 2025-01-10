LGC News logo

Tatar and Christodoulides to Address New Crossing Points in Cyprus Talks

President Ersin Tatar is set to meet Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides on Monday, January 20, at 10:30 AM. The meeting will be held at the residence of Colin Stewart, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, located in the buffer zone. The primary agenda will focus on discussions regarding the establishment of new crossing points.

Meeting of South and North Cyprus officials, shaking hands

President Tatar has previously advocated for the opening of the Haspolat gate, emphasizing the need for a second vehicle crossing in Lefkoşa to alleviate the congestion at Metehan. The proposed Haspolat gate aims to ease vehicle crossings and boost trade volume between the two sides under the green line regulation.

During a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, President Tatar urged the Greek Cypriot leader to propose an alternative crossing point if concessions are expected in exchange for the Haspolat gate. However, the Greek Cypriot side has expressed opposition to a reciprocal crossing point arrangement, instead favoring the introduction of horizontal and south-south transit routes.

 

