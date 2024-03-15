LGC News logo

Tatar And Holguin Share Iftar Dinner

[UNSG’s Personal Representative Maria Holguin and President Ersin Tatar]
President Ersin Tatar invited UN Secretary-General’s Personal Representative for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, to an Iftar dinner as it is the month of Ramadan, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a report by TAK newsagency and the Presidencies official website, Holguin arrived alone at the dinner, which began at around 6:00 p.m. at the Presidency. 

She was welcomed by Special Representative Güneş Onar. The menu for the dinner, where Tatar and Holguin would dine tête-à-tête, was announced as follows: bulgur meatballs, katmer (a type of pastry), walnut paste, and bread pudding. 

Holguin also met with Cypriot Greek leader Nikos Christodoulides at a dinner on Monday night.

Yeniduzen

