President Ersin Tatar has approved the proposed appointment of Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar as Personal Representative in Cyprus for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Kibris Postasi reports.

President Tatar notified UN Secretary General his approval of the appointment of Ms. Cuellar yesterday evening.

Maria Angela Cuellar served as Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2010 to 2018. She also served as head of Colombia’s mission to the UN and was her country’s ambassador to Venezuela.

In accordance with the agreement reached with the UN Secretary-General, the Personal Representative will be appointed for a period not exceeding six months, and her sole duty will be to investigate whether there is any common ground between the two parties in order to start a new and official Cyprus negotiations process.

Kibris Postasi