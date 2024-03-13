President Ersin Tatar, has called on the President of the Higher Education Planning Supervision Accreditation and Coordination Board (YÖDAK) Dr. Turgay Avcı to resign, Kibris Postasi reports.

Dr. Avci who was arrested on Friday on charges of accepting bribes, was released on bail and faces trial. His arrest is linked to an investigation into financial fraud and selling fake diplomas at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KTSÜ)

President Tatar in a written statement said the following:

“While the police investigation and judicial process continues regarding some events that took place at one of our universities, we have applied to the Supreme Court of Justice and asked for YÖDAK President Turgay Avcı’s dismissal“.

“As it is known, the authority to dismiss the President of YÖDAK belongs only to the Supreme Court of Justice.

“Following my application, the Supreme Court of Justice, which convened on the issue, decided to take the defence of YÖDAK President Avcı within 15 days, and to prepare a report on the issue within one month for Judge Gökhan Asafoğulları, who was appointed as the investigative judge, and if deemed appropriate, it was decided to initiate a disciplinary investigation against him.

“By the way, I would like to state once again that I have full confidence in the judiciary.

“In order to enable the formation of a new structure in YÖDAK, I believe that YÖDAK President Avcı should resign at this stage, taking into account the presumption of innocence while the judicial process continues“.

