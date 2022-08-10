Wednesday, 10 August, 2022

President Ersin Tatar met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and visiting heads of state at the opening of the Islamic Solidarity Games being held in Konya, Yeniduzen reported.

Tatar’s attendance at the opening has become a matter of controversy because Turkish Cypriot sportsmen/women were not invited to participate in the games, and there were calls for Tatar not to attend the opening of the games.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen reported that the President of the Cyprus Turkish Football Federation (KTFF) Hasan Sertoğlu said, “Stop hiding behind the flag and Turkey every time you get into a tight situation. Your efforts to make me an enemy to Turkey are also in vain. He who knows me knows this”.

Sertoğlu’s statement is as follows;

“I listened to the statements of President Ersin Tatar. Once again, I realised that hearing the truth hurts Mr. Tatar, but these are the facts that the Turkish Cypriots exist.

“First of all, as Tatar stated in his statements, we never wanted to patch it up with the Greek Cypriots, on the contrary, as KTFF, we gave up our rights usurped by the Greeks, because our politicians never made the necessary struggle. We received death threats, we went out on the streets with the police guards, our federation was set on fire, but we as KTFF fought on every platform.

“… As always, Mr. Tatar showed a reflex of self-defence when he heard the truth, and once again ignored the inhuman embargoes experienced by the Turkish Cypriot youth and ignored his people”.

Yeniduzen