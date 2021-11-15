President Ersin Tatar attended a Remembrance Sunday ceremony organised by the Kyrenia Branch of the Royal British Legion, BRT reported.

President Ersin Tatar laid a wreath in memory of the British who were killed by the EOKA terrorist organisation between 1955 and 1960, and the Turkish Cypriots who served as British Royal soldiers, at the ceremony in the Old British Cemetery in Kyrenia and attended by former British military officials.

At the ceremony, President Ersin Tatar was accompanied by the Bilateral Missing Persons Committee Co-chair Hakkı Müftüzade and the Presidency Foreign Press Officer Kerem Haser.

