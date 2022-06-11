Saturday, 11 June 2022

President Ersin Tatar issued a statement through his press and public relations office on Friday regarding a meeting he chaired with his cabinet ministers, Yeniduzen reported.

In his statement Tatar said, inter alia, that Maraş (Varosha) comes under the authority of the TRNC and that initiatives to reopen the town would continue. [Recently, Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades resubmitted proposals which included handing over Maraş to the U.N. This idea was rejected by President Tatar. Ed.]

He emphasised “the extraordinary situation we are going through due to external forces“. Tatar went on to say that he was in contact and cooperating with all relevant organs of the state.

Tatar said that he conveyed his understanding and thoughts about the possibility of the future to the cabinet members and exchanged ideas. “What are the efforts to minimise the reflections of the extraordinary situation we are going through due to external forces to our citizens?”, he said.

Cyprus Problem

President Tatar said that at the time when he took office, there were not sufficient grounds and conditions to solve the Cyprus issue as far as the Turkish Cypriot side was concerned. This means that it is necessary to accept the sovereign equality of the two states and equal international status in order to initiate official negotiations.

This fundamental principle has been conveyed to the relevant stakeholders with great determination on every political platform, Tatar said.

President Tatar said that at the Council of Ministers meeting held on Friday, he exchanged views on the Cyprus issue and all members are in full agreement with the two-state solution.

Yeniduzen