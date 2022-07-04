Monday, 4 July 2022

President Ersin Tatar has presented proposals to the United Nations for cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration on hydrocarbons, renewable energy and water resources based on a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem, Turkish Daily Sabah reported.

The president, on Friday, met with Miroslav Jenca, assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas at the UN Department of Political Affairs to present proposals for cooperation with the Greek Cypriots on the basis of two-states in Cyprus.

Following the meeting, Tatar said, “Today, I have presented four proposals prepared in accordance with the win-win principle, on the basis of our vested rights, and with the needs of both parties taken into account“.

President Tatar said his proposals were to be presented to Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades through the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He said that cooperation between the two Cypriot communities would lay the foundations for reconciliation, and peace and stability to the region.

“We expect a positive attitude from all relevant parties, especially from the Greek Cypriot side, on the implementation of these proposals to contribute to the peace, stability and prosperity of both our island and our region“, Tatar said.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying: “We strongly support the proposals … that envisage cooperation with the Greek Cypriot side on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status.

“The implementation of these proposals will not only contribute to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean but also help the establishment of the common ground for the settlement of the Cyprus issue, through cooperation between the two existing States on the island“, the statement concluded.

Daily Sabah