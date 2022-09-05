Monday, 5 September 2022

President Ersin Tatar left for Ankara this morning for a series of contacts and to receive an honorary doctorate, Yeniduzen reported.

Tatar, who will address a conference at OSTİM Technical University, will attend an honorary doctorate ceremony there.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Office, Tatar is scheduled to participate in an NTV special broadcast and give his assessment on the Cyprus issue and its latest developments. He also will meet with various association officials in Ankara.

The president is expected to return to the island tomorrow after attending the wedding ceremony of Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay’s son.

Yeniduzen