Saturday, 4 November 2023

President Ersin Tatar, has blamed the Republic of Cyprus and the European Union because the TRNC was not invited to the 10th Anniversary Summit of the Turkic Council held in Kazakhstan, Yeniduzen reports.

In a written statement, he accused south Cyprus of pursuing “malicious politics” and claimed that “member states of the Turkic Council were being threatened“.

Ersin Tatar, inter alia, stated the following: “For decades, the Greek Cypriot mentality has been on high alert, and they have intensified their efforts, including within all international organisations and countries where they are unjustly and unlawfully members, to maintain the isolation imposed on the TRNC without any improvement. The malicious politics of the Greek Cypriot leadership continue intensively, even using various circles, including threats, among the member states of the Turkic Council, this is why we could not participate in this year’s summit held with the theme ‘The Turkic Era.’ However, we will never deviate from the path we have taken”.

It is noteworthy that in September, south Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan signed a political memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York.

While the leaders of Turkmenistan and Hungary, observer members of the Turkic Council, were invited to the summit held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, no one from the observer member, the TRNC, received an invitation.

The summit, held with the slogan “The Turkic Era” and hosted by Kazakhstan’s President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Ersin Tatar, who holds the presidency of the TRNC, and Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, who has been appointed as the Foreign Minister, had claimed that TRNC’s observer membership in the Turkic Council was the “first step towards international recognition“.

Yeniduzen