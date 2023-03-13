Monday, 13 March 2023

President Ersin Tatar departed this morning for Istanbul to attend the “Marmara Group Foundation’s 26th Eurasian Economic Summit”, BRT reports.

The president will give a speech and the summit and have a series of contacts while in Istanbul.

He will also meet with the Secretary of the Organisation of Turkic States (TDT), Ambassador Kubaniçbek Ömuraliyev, and will hold a meeting with the President of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry, the Board of Directors and the Assembly Presidency.

The summit will be attended by over 300 politicians, diplomats, faith leaders, academics and business people representing 44 countries.

President Tatar will return to North Cyprus on Tuesday evening.

BRTK