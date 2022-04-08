Friday, 8 April 2022

President Ersin Tatar issued a press statement after his meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland.

He said that their meeting had been useful, and that there had been further talks between delegations following his one-to-one meeting with Nuland.

Tatar stated they had discussed a number of issues and that the government’s position on the Turkish Cypriot side as regards the Cyprus problem had been conveyed.

“We explained that if there is to be an agreement in Cyprus, our sovereign equality and equal international status must be accepted, because with the 1960 Agreements, this right was given to us in the context of international agreements. In April last year in Geneva, with the full support of Turkey, I presented this new policy of the Turkish Cypriot side to the Secretary General of the United Nations and we have been trying to explain this to all relevant parties and stakeholders since then, and that our sovereign equality and equal international status are not accepted in any structure. I explained with the reasons that the existence of the Turkish Cypriots on this island could be endangered and that such a solution would not be sustainable”, Tatar said.

Confidence Building Measures

The issue of Confidence Building Measures* (CBM) had been discussed with Nuland, Tatar said, adding that these would be welcomed. He emphasised however, that the CBMs should be established in a way that did not compromise the sovereignty and authority of both sides.

“When we look ahead, I have always expressed that we look forward to these issues in terms of various contacts, dialogue and cooperation between the two sides on various issues on this island. However, when it comes to Confidence Building Measures, he explained to himself that we cannot accept some proposals regarding the extension of the sovereignty of Southern Cyprus to the north, because the Cyprus issue is essentially a struggle for sovereignty, and therefore, Confidence Building Measures must be taken forward in a way that does not harm the sovereignty and authority of both parties as I have said”, President Tatar said.

*The confidence building measures Tatar was referring to was the suggestion by the Greek Cypriot side that the Turkish Cypriots hand over control of the recently reopened town of Maras/Varosha to the UN who will facilitate resettlement by its original owners. Open Ercan Airport to international traffic by transferring operations to the UN. And giving the EU control over customs at Famagusta Port to enable international trade. [Ed.]

Yeniduzen