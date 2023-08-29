Tuesday, 29 August 2023

A meeting between President Ersin Tatar and Miroslav Jenča, the United Nations (UN) Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Departments for Political & Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations on Monday afternoon, Yeniduzen reports.

The meeting which lasted for around one and a half hours was also attended by UN Special Representative for Cyprus and UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFYCYP) Chief of Mission Colin Stewart, and a number of UN political affairs officials; Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun and some members of the negotiation committee were also present.

Following his meeting with Tatar, UN Assistant Secretary-General Jenča made a brief statement to the press. He said that he had a “very productive” meeting with Tatar and thanked him.

Jenča said, “I would like to thank Tatar for the very productive meeting. We discussed many issues of mutual interest. I conveyed to Tatar the UN Secretary-General’s continued interest in the Cyprus issue and we hope that there will be common ground in the future for the resumption of peace talks for the benefit of all people. Let’s hope for the best“.

Yeniduzen