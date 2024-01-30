President Ersin Tatar received the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Representative in Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, Kibris Postasi reports.

The meeting began at 11.30 this morning.

Holguin was accompanied by Colin Stewart, Chief of Mission of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Holgiun and her delegation were welcomed by Presidential Undersecretary Okan Donangil.

Before her meeting with Tatar, Holguin met with Greek leader Nikos Christodoulides in the morning.

Following her appointment by the UNSG, the Colombian diplomat is making her first visit to the island to seek common ground for the resumption of negotiations between the two sides.

Holguin will also meet with representatives of non-governmental organisations as part of her contacts on the island.

Kibris Postasi