President Ersin Tatar met with the UN Special Representative to Cyprus and head of UNFICYP Colin Stewart who took up his new duties last week, Turkish daily Yeni Şafak reported.

Tatar underlined to Stewart the importance of sovereignty for the Turkish Cypriots given that they were a separate people, with a democratic state in Cyprus.

He told Stewart that agreement and cooperation between the two Cypriot communities was possible. Tatar pointed out, however, that there will be no official negotiations until sovereign equality and equal international status are accepted.

An agreement on Cyprus must be fair, lasting, sustainable, realistic and practical, President Tatar said.

He also reiterated that the Turkish Cypriots will continue to seek their rights with the support of Turkey.

Tatar emphasised that was ready to have frequent meetings with Stewart and that he would be meeting Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades on December 14.

Stewart said that he had had a “good meeting” with Tatar and that he wants to develop a close working relationship and be a constructive partner.

Emphasising that he had listened to the Turkish Cypriot side’s perspective on the Cyprus issue during his first meeting with Tatar, Stewart said he always respected the positions of all parties.

Stewart avoided answering a question regarding unilateral drilling operations carried out by the Greek Cypriot side in the Eastern Mediterranean.

