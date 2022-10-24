Monday, 24 October 2022

President Ersin Tatar left for Istanbul for a series of meetings this morning, BRT reported.

The president, who is paying a one-day visit to the mainland will be attending various events and delivering a conference on the Cyprus Issue titled “The Strategic Importance of Cyprus and the Struggle of Turkish Cypriot People” at the Altınbaş University.

Tatar will also be awarded an honorary Doctorate.

President Tatar will be also participating in the promotion of his book ‘Kıbrıs Sevdası’ (Cyprus Love). He will be delivering a speech at the Global Quality Summit and also will give media interviews on the Cyprus issue.

The president will return to the TRNC late this evening.

BRTK