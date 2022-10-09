Sunday, 9 October 2022

A British citizen who entered Maraş/Varosha at 12 noon on Saturday was presented with a gift to mark the occasion of the second anniversary to the town’s reopening, Yeniduzen reports.

As part of the anniversary event, a number of other visitors received flowers distributed by the Mayor of Famagusta İsmail Arter.

The municipal band gave a concert to mark the event.

Asked what were the next steps for Maraş, President Tatar said that there are public buildings which could be opened to the public.

Tatar said, “It is not easy, but some things are now on the way“, adding that it was his wish for Maraş to be fully opened to the public in the future.

Yeniduzen